Brazil real weakens past 4.10 per dollar for first time since September

BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real weakened beyond 4.10 per dollar for the first time in eight months on Friday, accelerating its slide this week on growing investor concerns over the economy and the government’s ability to get its reform agenda through Congress.

The dollar rose more than 1.0% on the day to as high as 4.1033 reais, taking its weekly gains to around 3.5%. That’s its biggest weekly rise since August and one of the largest since Brazil emerged from recession in late 2016. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)