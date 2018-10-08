FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 8:31 AM / in 11 minutes

Europe's Brazil ETFs leap after Bolsonaro dominates election 1st round

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Europe’s Brazil-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) leapt between 6.2 and 6.8 percent in early deals on Monday after far-right, former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro won nearly half the votes in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday.

In what is likely to be a deeply polarizing runoff, Bolsonaro, an outspoken apologist for Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, will now face leftist Fernando Haddad, the former mayor of Sao Paulo, in a second round of voting on Oct. 28.

Two of the London-listed iShares MSCI Brazil ETFs climbed 6.8 and 6.2 percent respectively while Xtrackers MSCI ETF was up 6.3 percent. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

