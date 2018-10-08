UPDATE 1-Europe's Brazil ETFs leap after Bolsonaro election 1st round win

(Adds details on Petrobras ADRs, fund manager comments)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Europe’s Brazilian-linked assets leapt on Monday after far-right, former army captain Jair Bolsonaro won nearly half the votes in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday.

In what is likely to be a deeply polarizing runoff, Bolsonaro, an outspoken apologist for Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, will now face leftist Fernando Haddad, the former mayor of Sao Paulo, in a second round of voting on Oct. 28.

Two of the London-listed iShares MSCI Brazil ETFs climbed 6.8 and 6.2 percent respectively while Xtrackers MSCI ETF was up 6.3 percent.

Petrobras’ Frankfurt-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) also jumped 6.4 percent.

“There will be a strong rally in Brazilian assets today as financial markets move to assume that Bolsanaro will become Brazil’s next president,” said Edwin Gutierrez, Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Head of Emerging Market Sovereign Debt.

“As much as anything this is the market breathing a sigh of relief that the left-wing candidate Haddad, whose policies would not have helped Brazil get out of its current economic hole, will almost certainly not become president now.”

Dubbed a “Tropical Trump” by some pundits because of his nationalist agenda and anti-establishment tirades, Bolsonaro rode a wave of antipathy toward scandal-plagued traditional parties to emerge from the political margins this year.

His promise of a brutal crackdown on corruption and crime have resonated with voters in the world’s fifth most populous country, which registered a record 63,880 violent deaths in 2017.

Bolsonaro has pledged privatisations, to roll back gun controls and make it easier for police to kill. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid and Mark Heinrich)