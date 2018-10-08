UPDATE 2-Brazil-linked assets leap after Bolsonaro wins 1st round of elections

(Adds Goldman Sachs forecast on jump in Brazilian real)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Europe’s Brazilian-linked assets leapt on Monday after far-right, former army captain Jair Bolsonaro won nearly half the votes in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday.

In what is likely to be a deeply polarizing runoff, Bolsonaro, an outspoken apologist for Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, will now face leftist Fernando Haddad, the former mayor of Sao Paulo, in a second round of voting on Oct. 28.

Two of the London-listed iShares MSCI Brazil ETFs climbed 7.2 and 6.5 percent respectively while Xtrackers MSCI ETF was up 6.7 percent.

Petrobras’ Frankfurt-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) surged even more, jumping over 10 percent while analysts at Goldman Sachs said they expected Brazil’s currency, the real, to leap around 6 percent when local trading starts.

“There will be a strong rally in Brazilian assets today as financial markets move to assume that Bolsanaro will become Brazil’s next president,” said Edwin Gutierrez, Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Head of Emerging Market Sovereign Debt.

“As much as anything this is the market breathing a sigh of relief that the left-wing candidate Haddad, whose policies would not have helped Brazil get out of its current economic hole, will almost certainly not become president now.”

Dubbed a “Tropical Trump” by some pundits because of his nationalist agenda and anti-establishment tirades, Bolsonaro rode a wave of antipathy toward scandal-plagued traditional parties to emerge from the political margins this year.

His promise of a brutal crackdown on corruption and crime have resonated with voters in the world’s fifth most populous country, which registered a record 63,880 violent deaths in 2017.

Bolsonaro has pledged privatisations, to roll back gun controls and make it easier for police to kill.

“Given the perception of Bolsonaro as a market-friendly candidate, USD/BRL is likely to move through our 3-month forecast of 3.80 and meaningfully lower towards our 6-month forecast of 3.60 upon market open,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The election, however, is far from over, the investment bank added, saying it expected both significant political manoeuvring and currency volatility before and after the second and final round on Oct. 28.