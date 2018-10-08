UPDATE 3-Brazil markets soar on strong 1st-round presidential vote for far-right candidate

(Recasts with Brazilian markets opening, analyst comments, political context)

By Bruno Federowski and Marc Jones

BRASILIA/LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets opened sharply higher on Monday after far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro ran up a huge lead in the first round of voting, boosting investors’ hopes that he will tackle tough reforms to reduce a growing fiscal deficit.

Brazil’s currency, the real, gained 3 percent to 3.74 to the dollar, the strongest since August, while yields on interest rate futures fell sharply. Stock futures jumped nearly 5 percent, suggesting strong gains for the market opens at 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT).

Strategists at Banco BTG Pactual SA said the benchmark Bovespa stock index has been trading at multiples below its historical average and could now jump to around 90,000 from the current 82,000. If Bolsonaro wins a run-off election, they “would not be surprised” if the index reached 105,000.

Bolsonaro, who has spoken admiringly about Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, came up short of a majority needed to avoid the run-off. He will face leftist Fernando Haddad, the former mayor of São Paulo, in a second round of voting on Oct. 28.

Brazilian markets rallied in recent weeks as polls showed a consistent lead for Bolsonaro, who made a late conversion to orthodox economic policies after tapping a University of Chicago-trained banker as his main economic adviser.

Bolsonaro’s strong showing in the polls outperformed even the most favourable major surveys and he managed to turn his once-tiny party into a powerhouse in Congress, suggesting he may have an easier-than-expected time passing reforms.

Oxford Economics’ Marcos Casarin wrote in a report that Bolsonaro’s performance would likely drive Haddad to moderate his leftist platform, potentially even announcing a market-friendly pick for the Finance Ministry in coming days.

“A run-off between a moderate Haddad and Bolsonaro is positive for the economy, as both sides are likely to offer up sound policies,” he wrote.

Brazil-linked assets in global markets surged early Monday as investors woke up to the results. Two of the London-listed iShares MSCI Brazil exchange-traded funds (ETFs) climbed 7.2 and 6.5 percent, respectively, while the Xtrackers MSCI ETF was up 6.7 percent.

Petrobras’ Frankfurt-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) jumping more than 10 percent.

Bolsonaro, who has served for decades as a lower house lawmaker, has pledged to crack down on crime and corruption, seizing on voter anger with the establishment after a series of graft scandals he blamed on Haddad’s Workers Party. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Brasília and Marc Jones in London; Additional reporting by Paula Laier in São Paulo; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Brad Haynes and Jeffrey Benkoe)