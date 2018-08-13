Brazil govt ready to intervene to calm markets amid Turkey storm -source

BRASILIA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is ready to quickly intervene in the currency and bond markets if volatility that has hit emerging markets hard in recent sessions continues, a source with the finance ministry said on Monday.

The source told Reuters on condition they would not be named that Brazil’s central bank and treasury were ready to act in concert to calm markets, as Latin America’s biggest economy is being rattled along with other emerging markets by the meltdown of Turkey’s currency. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Brad Brooks Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)