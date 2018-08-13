FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 13, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil govt ready to intervene to calm markets amid Turkey storm -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is ready to quickly intervene in the currency and bond markets if volatility that has hit emerging markets hard in recent sessions continues, a source with the finance ministry said on Monday.

The source told Reuters on condition they would not be named that Brazil’s central bank and treasury were ready to act in concert to calm markets, as Latin America’s biggest economy is being rattled along with other emerging markets by the meltdown of Turkey’s currency. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Brad Brooks Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.