Brazil real weakens past 4.00 per dollar for first time in three weeks

BRASILIA, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real weakened on Monday past 4.00 per dollar for first time in three weeks, pressured by a forecast again trimming Brazilian growth estimates and an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

The real traded as low as 4.0043 per dollar, its lowest since April 25, after the central bank’s weekly survey of nearly 100 financial institutions showed median 2019 growth forecast at a new low of 1.45%, and a re-escalation of U.S.-China trade war rattled emerging markets. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)