Brazil's real falls to 2019 low, below 4.13 per dollar on trade tensions

BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real on Friday hit its lowest level against the dollar in almost a year, as a further escalation in tension between the United States and China over trade slammed investor confidence and asset prices around the world.

The dollar rose more than 1% above 4.13 reais for the first time since September 2018, its sixth consecutive weekly rise against the Brazilian currency, bringing its gains so far this month to almost 8%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

