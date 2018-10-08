FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 8, 2018 / 10:51 AM / in 2 hours

Goldman Sachs sees Brazilian real racing higher at market open

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Investment bank Goldman Sachs said it expected the Brazilian real to race up around 6 percent when the country’s markets open later, following a strong win in the first round of presidential elections for far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

“Given the perception of Bolsonaro as a market-friendly candidate, USD/BRL is likely to move... towards our 6-month forecast of 3.60 upon market open,” Goldman said in an analyst note.

The real was at 3.8406 per dollar at the close on Friday. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.