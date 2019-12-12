Brazil's Bovespa stock index above 112,000 points for first time ever

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index rose above 112,000 points on Thursday for the first time, lifted by rising global markets after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the United States and China are “VERY close” to agreeing a “BIG (trade) DEAL”.

The Bovespa index, up around 1% on the day and almost 30% this year, has also been supported in recent weeks by domestic factors such as accelerating economic growth and interest rates being cut to the lowest on record.