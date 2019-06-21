Brazil's Bovespa stock market hits record high

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks surged to a fresh all-time high on Friday, with markets reopening after a national holiday the previous day and sentiment boosted by the increasing likelihood of interest rate cuts at home and abroad later this year.

The benchmark Bovespa stock market rose as much as 1.6% to a new high of 101,947.60 points, while the Brazilian real rose to its strongest against the dollar in more than two months at 3.8183 per dollar and interest rates futures tumbled across the curve. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)