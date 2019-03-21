Brazil's real, stocks, bonds extend losses after ex-president Temer arrested

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial assets fell across the board on Thursday after former president Michel Temer, who only left office three months ago, was arrested as part of the part of the sweeping anti-corruption investigation known as “Car Wash”.

In late morning trade the benchmark Bovespa index was down 1.7 percent, Brazil’s real was down around 1 percent at 3.8175 per dollar, and Brazil’s 10-year bond yield was up 17 basis points at 8.88 percent. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)