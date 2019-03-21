UPDATE 1-Brazilian financial markets tumble after ex-President Temer's arrest

(Updates prices, adds comment, context)

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial assets fell across the board on Thursday after former President Michel Temer, who left office three months ago, was arrested as part of the sweeping anti-corruption investigation known as “Car Wash.”

The Bovespa stock index, Brazilian real and bonds all fell sharply as investors wagered that the political fallout from Temer’s arrest could stall the pension reform process in Congress seen as critical to reviving a weak economy.

“These news events blow over pretty quickly, but Temer’s arrest makes the political conditions (for reform) worse,” an emerging markets trader in London said. “That’s what moved the real.”

The Bovespa lost 2 percent, on the heels of Wednesday’s 1.6 percent decline, and was on track for its biggest daily loss in six weeks, while the 10-year bond yield jumped 17 basis points to .89 percent, its biggest rise since November.

The real was down around 1 percent at 3.8180 per dollar.

A source at the federal prosecutor’s office told Reuters Temer was arrested on charges related to alleged graft involving the Angra 3 nuclear plant.

The news followed a souring of market sentiment Wednesday on government plans to generate savings of 10.4 billion reais by overhauling the pension system of Brazil’s military. That savings target is well short of the 93 billion reais the government had projected a month ago.

“Yesterday the market did not really have time to digest the military pensions news, but Temer’s arrest raises possible allegations that may affect the reform process. This is certainly having an impact,” said a stock market trader in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Gabriela Mello in Sao Paulo; Editing by Tom Brown)