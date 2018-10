BRASILIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian currency opened sharply stronger on Monday after far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro racked up a huge lead in a first-round vote, boosting investor hopes that he will tackle tough reforms to reduce a growing fiscal deficit.

Brazil’s currency, the real, gained 3.2 percent in opening trade to 3.74 per U.S. dollar, while yields on interest rate futures fell sharply. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)