Market News
March 13, 2020 / 12:29 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Brazil stock futures point to 9.8% rise at open, real jumps 2%

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets rallied strongly in early trading on Friday, as expectations of widespread global monetary and fiscal stimulus triggered a 2% rally in the real and a near-10% rise in stock market futures.

Brazil’s currency jumped more than 2% to 4.6810 per dollar, on course for its biggest rise in a year, and stock futures pointed to a 9.8% rise at the market open, a strong rebound from Thursday’s 15% fall, the steepest since 1998. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below