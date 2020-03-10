Bonds News
March 10, 2020 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil stocks set for sharp rebound Tuesday, real jumps more than 1%

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were poised to rise more than 5% at the open on Tuesday, according to futures market indications, recovering some of the previous day’s losses, the biggest one-day fall in over 20 years.

The Brazilian real rose more than 1% in early trading to 4.66 per dollar, lifted by the wider recovery in risk appetite and another $2 billion spot market central bank intervention carried out on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

