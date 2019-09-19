Brazil's real hits 2-week low, rate futures tumble on dovish cenbank

BRASILIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real fell to a two-week low against the dollar and interest rate futures tumbled to new lows on Thursday, as markets adjusted to the central bank’s rate cut and strong signal that it will loosen policy further.

The dollar rose as high as 4.1380 reais and rates futures fell sharply across the board. The most heavily-traded January 2021 contract plunged 25 basis points - its biggest fall in almost a year - to 4.97%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Andrew Heavens)