BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets rallied on Thursday, with stocks and the currency rising for a third straight day after a $2 trillion U.S. stimulus package boosted investor sentiment globally.

The benchmark Bovespa stock market closed up 3.66% at 77,700 points, on course for its best week in four years, and the real closed at 4.9957 per dollar, up more than 1% this week and on track for its best week this year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)