UPDATE 2-Brazil stocks post biggest fall since 1998, central bank intervenes twice in FX

(Updates prices and charts, adds comment)

By Jamie McGeever and Paula Laier

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks plunged 12% on Monday, on course for their biggest fall since 1998, and the central bank intervened twice in currency market to lift the real from a record low as the global wave of selling and volatility engulfed local markets.

The benchmark Bovespa index fell 12%, its biggest one-day fall since October 1998 and the seventh largest ever, with preferred shares in oil giant Petrobras recording their steepest ever decline of more than 30%.

In the currency market, the central bank followed up a $3 billion spot market auction in the morning with a $465 million sale in the afternoon, as the real slumped to a new record low just shy of 4.80 per dollar.

The central bank’s first spot market interventions since November last year arrested the real’s decline, but the currency still lost around 2.5% of its value on Monday and has now depreciated by more than 15% this year.

The savage selloff came after Saudi Arabia decided to ramp up oil production as OPEC’s supply-cut agreement with Russia collapsed, sending ripples across global financial markets already panicking about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The new FX approach is the right one, as we’re in panic mode,” said a senior trader at a big bank in Sao Paulo. “It’s time to provide as much liquidity as possible to contain the pressure.”

The $3.465 billion FX intervention marked the first sale of dollar reserves since November, and followed interventions in the FX swaps market in recent weeks worth almost $10 billion. The action prevented the real from falling below 4.80 per dollar, and helped ease market volatility, if only slightly.

Monetary policy director Bruno Serra said on Monday that the central bank will do whatever is needed and in whatever size is needed to ensure the smooth functioning of the foreign exchange market, adding that Brazil’s $330 billion of net reserves provides a “robust insurance” against external shocks.

In stocks, trading on the B3 Bolsa Brasil Balcao was halted minutes after the open by an automatic “circuit breaker” triggered by the Bovespa’s 10% fall. The exchange resumed trading but extended its fall to 12.3%.

The steep fall, led by energy firms, miners and banks, pushed the Bovespa deep into bear market territory, signaling a decline of 20% or more from its peak.

The index is now down 28% from its all time high of 119,593 points on Jan. 24. In dollar terms, according to Reuters calculations, the Bovespa is now down 35.5% year to date, the steepest drop of any major equities index in the world.

Common and preferred shares in state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA sank 30%, the largest ever intraday fall for preferred shares, according to Refinitiv data. Petrobras’ market value lost 94 billion reais ($20 billion) compared with Friday’s close.

Shares in miner Vale SA fell 14% and the country’s largest banks, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco do Brasil SA and Banco Bradesco SA, fell between 7% and 12%.

($1 = 4.74 reais)