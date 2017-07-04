FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China steps up inspections of Brazil meat imports
July 4, 2017

China steps up inspections of Brazil meat imports

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's quality watchdog has stepped up inspections of Brazilian meat imports following a recent U.S. ban on some beef products from the South American country.

China will take steps if it finds food safety issues in meat imports from Brazil and notify the public in a timely manner, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection Quarantine said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The United States halted imports of fresh Brazilian beef late last month after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass safety checks.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton

