Egypt authorizes 42 Brazilian meat plants for exports -Brazil ag ministry

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday that Egypt has authorized 42 meat plants for exports to the African country, including 27 chicken plants and 15 beef plants. The ministry also said that China updated a list of authorized sellers of Brazilian fish products to a total of 108, the first such move since 2015. Indonesia approved an additional 20,000 tonne import quota for Brazilian beef, according to the ministry’s statement. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)