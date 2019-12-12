Brazil 2020 pork exports seen growing 15% driven by China

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processors are likely to increase pork exports by as much as 15% next year, to between 850,000 tonnes and 900,000 tonnes, as Chinese demand remains strong, ABPA, an industry group representing local poultry and pork producers, said on Thursday.

The Asian country, which is dealing with a deadly pig disease that reduced domestic pork production by an estimated 13 million tonnes in 2019, will need around five years to restore internal supplies, ABPA executives said in a press conference. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)