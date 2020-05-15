Brazil 2020 pork exports to exceed expectations driven by China -ABPA

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s pork exports in 2020 are expected to exceed initial expectations, while chicken exports will also remain strong driven by Chinese demand, according to pork and poultry processor group ABPA on Friday.

ABPA estimated Brazilian shipments of pork at between 900,000 and 1 million tonnes in 2020, which would represent 33% growth compared to 2019. In December, ABPA had predicted a hike of at least 15% in Brazilian pork exports in the year. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, Editing by Franklin Paul Writing by Ana Mano)