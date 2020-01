SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Brazil’s largest meatpackers JBS SA and BRF SA said on Wednesday that China’s meat imports will remain elevated in 2020 because of the lasting effects of African swine fever.

JBS CEO Gilberto Tomazoni, speaking alongside BRF CEO Lorival Luz, told an event in Sao Paulo that he expects the impacts of swine fever on the global meat market to peak in 2020. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Alistair Bell)