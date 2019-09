BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Monday that Chinese authorities had authorized meatpacker BRF SA to export pork and chicken to China from its plant in Mato Grosso state.

BRF is the world’s largest chicken exporter. BRF’s Lucas do Rio Verde plant was on a list released by Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry that named 25 new export authorizations approved by China. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Susan Fenton)