BRASÍLIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Thursday a proposal to introduce more self-monitoring of food processors in the South American country will be sent to Congress in the coming 100 days.

Dias, speaking on the sidelines of a seminar to discuss self-monitoring of meat-packing firms, said some of the proposed changes will require approval from Congress while others can be done administratively. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Bill Trott)