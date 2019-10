BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority to invest around $120 million to build a chicken processing plant in the country.

“The company estimates the investment amount to be around $120 million, which will allow BRF to expand and consolidate its presence in the Saudi market,” BRF said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)