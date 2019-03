SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Monday the United States Department of Agriculture has communicated it plans to inspect Brazilian beef and pork processing plants between June 10 and June 28.

“This is a key step to allow the resumption of fresh beef exports, in the near future, to the United States,” minister Tereza Cristina Dias said in the statement. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)