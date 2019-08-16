Brazilian president says country may leave Mercosur if problems arise with Argentina

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazil may pull out of the Mercosur trade bloc if problems arise with Argentina after a potential victory of the opposition party later this year.

“I don’t think that he will follow the path of democracy” and a free market economy, Bolsonaro told journalists, referring to center-left presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez. On Thursday, Brazil’s economy minister had already threatened to quit Mercosur. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bill Trott)