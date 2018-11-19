Brazil's BRF, JBS benefit from Mexico's approval of new chicken plants

SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Plants of Brazilian food processors BRF SA and JBS SA are among the 26 newly authorized by Mexico to export chicken into that country, Brazilian meat trade group ABPA said in a statement on Monday.

Altogether 19 companies were benefited by the measure, which the Brazilian government announced earlier in the day. Between January and October, Mexico imported 95,500 tonnes of chicken meat from Brazil, an 8 percent rise in volume from the same period a year ago, ABPA said. (Reporting by Ana Mano)