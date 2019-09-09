Brazil has begun free trade talks with Mexico - commerce official

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Marcos Troyjo, Brazil’s deputy economy minister for foreign trade, on Monday said the Brazilian government had formally started free trade talks with Mexico this week.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Brazil-China Business Council, Troyjo said Brazil hoped to increase commerce with Mexico, highlighting the sale of farm products. He said the talks were part of Brazil’s efforts to open up its economy and trade more with the rest of the world. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)