Brazil to extend probe into Vale dam disaster into early 2020 -official

BRASILIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s mining secretary said on Friday he expects the sector’s main regulator to extend its investigation until January 2020 into the causes of the Vale SA mining dam collapse that killed at least 240 people.

Secretary Alexandre Vidigal de Oliveira of the Mines and Energy Ministry had ordered the National Mining Agency to investigate the disaster in February, a process that ordinarily would have expired in August. (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Christian Plumb and G Crosse)