June 12, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Brazil to adopt stricter environmental rules for mining - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer will issue two decrees on Tuesday introducing stricter rules on miners for the recovery of degraded areas and compensating municipalities affected by mining that takes place elsewhere, the Mines and Energy Ministry said.

The overhaul of the decades-old mining code includes measures to allow for mining titles to be used as guarantees for financing, aimed at stimulating investment in sector, and to allow miners to continue to explore for minerals while production license applications are pending, the ministry said. Reuters reported first on the presidential measures last week. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

