REFILE-Brazilian new mortgages jump 23 percent in value in first half

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - The value of new mortgages in Brazil jumped 23 percent in the first half of 2018 from a year earlier to 25.3 billion reais ($6.83 billion), industry group Abecip said on Wednesday.

Abecip also revised its home-loan growth estimate for the year. Loans for the purchase of homes are forecast to surge up to 16 percent in 2018, against a previous estimate for 10 percent growth.