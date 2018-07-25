FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 6:28 PM / in an hour

REFILE-Brazilian new mortgages jump 23 percent in value in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word ‘from’ in lead paragraph.)

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - The value of new mortgages in Brazil jumped 23 percent in the first half of 2018 from a year earlier to 25.3 billion reais ($6.83 billion), industry group Abecip said on Wednesday.

Abecip also revised its home-loan growth estimate for the year. Loans for the purchase of homes are forecast to surge up to 16 percent in 2018, against a previous estimate for 10 percent growth.

$1 = 3.7043 reais Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum

