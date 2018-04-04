FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:39 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Brazil state seeks 250 mln reais from Norway's Hydro over environmental damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Authorities in the Brazilian state of Para have sued Norsk Hydro ASA for 250 million reais ($74.83 million) in damages following an alleged toxic leak at the world’s largest alumina refinery Alunorte, a unit of the Norwegian firm.

The suit, filed by the state attorney general’s office, comes after the company admitted to dumping untreated rainwater from the refinery into the environment.

The Norwegian aluminum producer said it would invest around 212 million reais in a water treatment system for the refinery after the February incident. ($1 = 3.3409 reais) (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
