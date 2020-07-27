Brazil judge approves Odebrecht's bankruptcy restructuring plan

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge on Monday approved a bankruptcy restructuring plan for Odebrecht, the battered construction conglomerate that was a key fixture of the sprawling corruption probe known as “Operation Car Wash.”

The judge, in a decision seen by Reuters, approved the plan and rejected objections from creditors, including state bank BNDES, Itaú Unibanco, Banco Bradesco, Santander Brasil and Banco do Brasil.

Creditors in April had approved the restructuring plan for most of the subsidiaries that make up Odebrecht. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)