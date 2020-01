SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian carrier Oi SA appointed Rodrigo Abreu as its chief executive, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

Abreu replaces Eurico Teles Neto, who resigned. Abreu had joined the carrier in 2018 as board member and became chief operating officer last September, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by John Stonestreet)