RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian telecoms company Oi said on Friday it had approved an organizational restructuring which includes the creation of two new executive director posts.

In a securities filing, the company said it named company insiders José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves and Bernardo Kos Winik to the new executive director of operations post and a new commercial executive director position respectively. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)