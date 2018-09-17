Oi shareholders vote to approve new board

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian mobile phone operator Oi on Monday gave a nod of approval to new board chairman Eleazar de Carvalho and the rest of the slate of new board members proposed by the company.

The shareholders’ meeting is a key step in sorting out the reorganized firm’s governance and formalising the 4 billion reais ($964 million) capital increase. It filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 after buckling under 65 billion reais of debt. ($1 = 4.15 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)