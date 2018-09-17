FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 17, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oi shareholders vote to approve new board

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian mobile phone operator Oi on Monday gave a nod of approval to new board chairman Eleazar de Carvalho and the rest of the slate of new board members proposed by the company.

The shareholders’ meeting is a key step in sorting out the reorganized firm’s governance and formalising the 4 billion reais ($964 million) capital increase. It filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 after buckling under 65 billion reais of debt. ($1 = 4.15 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.