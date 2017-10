RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A consortia led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and including French major Total SA won the right to explore Brazil’s pre-salt oil block, named Sul de Gato do Mato, during an auction on Friday.

The companies pledged 11.53 percent of the oil after costs to the government, oil regulator ANP said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Simon Webb; editing by Susan Thomas)