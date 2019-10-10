Company News
BP wins offshore oil block in Brazil with $75 mln bid

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BP PLC won the production and exploration rights for Brazil’s offshore S-M-1500 block in the Santos Basin on Thursday, paying the government a signing bonus of roughly 308 million reais ($74.6 million).

Relatively major blocks in the Santos Basin received no offers in the bidding round in Rio de Janeiro, although there was significant interest in the nearby Campos Basin.

($1 = 4.13 reais)

