Brazil will reevaluate signing bonuses, other parameters of offshore auctions

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will reevaluate the terms of pre-salt auctions, including the signing bonuses and profit oil required from bidders, Brazil’s mines and energy minister said on Thursday, after a round that was widely seen as disappointing.

“We could change the exploratory regime, the parameters as a whole. We’re evaluating the whole process, and we’re certain that we’re going to perfect it,” Minister Bento Albuquerque told Reuters.