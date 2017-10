RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A consortium formed by Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Exxon Mobil Corp won two blocks in Brazil’s Campos basin at an oil auction on Wednesday with bids totaling 3.44 billion reais ($1.08 billion), oil regulator ANP said.

Tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company are seen in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino