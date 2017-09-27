FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil official sees up to 40 pct of blocs sold at Brazil oil auction
September 27, 2017

Brazil official sees up to 40 pct of blocs sold at Brazil oil auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil could sell between 30 percent and 40 percent of the oil blocs on offer at the nation’s 14th oil round, an official said on Wednesday.

The success of the round will be measured by the ability of the Brazilian government to attract new bidders, and not necessarily because of the amount of money raised from the sale of licenses, said Márcio Felix, oil and gas undersecretary at the Mines and Energy Ministry. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

