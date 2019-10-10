Company News
October 10, 2019 / 4:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Total will not participate in Brazil transfer of rights oil auction -CEO

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France’s Total SA will not participate in the auction of the so-called Transfer of Rights area in Brazil’s off-shore pre-salt region scheduled for November 6, the company’s chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanné said in a statement.

The Brazilian government expects to raise 106 billion reais ($25.8 billion) from the auction that is expected to attract major global oil companies.

A consortium led by Total won the exploration and production rights for an offshore block near the pre-salt region on Thursday, agreeing to pay the government a signing bonus of 4 billion reais ($978 million). (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below