SAO PAULO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Mines & Energy Ministry on Tuesday said it has pushed back the seventeenth and eighteenth round of auctions for oil exploration blocks to 2021 and 2022, respectively, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seventeenth round of bidding was scheduled to take place in November this year, while the eighteenth round was slated for 2021. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)