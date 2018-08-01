Brazilian oil exports rebound, hitting record in July

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil exports hit a record of 8.1 million tonnes in July, nearly three times its shipments in June and 50 percent higher than a year ago, Brazilian government data showed on Wednesday.

In June, exports of the commodity totaled just 2.86 million tonnes, as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, directed more of its oil output to refineries to boost fuel production.

The government did not provide an explanation for the record July export figures.

Petrobras has begun operations on two platforms this year: the P-74 platform in the Buzios field in offshore Santos Basin in April, and the Campos de Goytacazes platform in the Tartaruga Verde Field in the offshore Campos Basin, in June.

Reuters reported last month that output from Buzios would only be shipped to China, Petrobras’s top destination for exports, starting in October. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Alistair Bell)