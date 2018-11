RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil production in Brazil fell 5.9 percent in annual terms to an average of 2.486 million barrels per day, the nation’s ANP oil regulator said on Monday.

In a statement, the ANP said natural gas production fell 0.9 percent year-over-year to an average of 113 million cubic meters per day. Brazil produced a total of 3.196 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in September on average. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)