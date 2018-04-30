FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras to start output at Tartaruga platform by June -tech chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled Petrobras expects oil production to start by the end of June at its Tartaruga Verde e Mestica offshore platform, the second of seven facilities expected to begin operations this year, a company executive said on Monday at a conference in Houston.

The seven new platforms would allow the company, whose output has been declining this year, to add up to 500,000 barrels per day of new oil production next year, said Hugo Repsold, Petrobras’ chief technology and production development executive, on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference.

Petrobras also is in talks with China’s state-run CNPC for sharing the Comperj refinery in Rio de Janeiro, whose construction is about 75 percent finished. If the discussions are successful, the Chinese company would sign an offtake agreement and receive a portion of the facility’s products in payment, according to the executive. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

