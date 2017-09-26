TABLE-Brazil oil regulator clears 11 companies to bid for presalt areas

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil regulator ANP said on Tuesday it has authorized 11 companies to bid in auctions next month for exploration and production rights in the presalt region off the Brazilian coast. Ten of the companies cleared to participate are foreign, and one is Brazilian, ANP said in a statement. All already have oil and gas exploration and production contracts in Brazil, except for Malaysia's Petronas Carigali SDN BHD, the regulator said. The government's second and third rounds of bidding for presalt areas are scheduled for Oct. 27. The first round was in 2013. In Brazilian petroleum parlance, the term presalt refers to giant offshore oil deposits. They are located several kilometers (miles) below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, making their exploitation a costly challenge. * Companies approved for the second presalt round: Company Parent Co HQ ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil Ltda United States Petrogal Brasil SA Portugal Petróleo Brasileiro SA Brazil Repsol Sinopec Brasil SA Spain Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda United Kindgom Statoil Brasil Óleo e Gás Ltda Norway Total E&P do Brasil Ltda France Petronas Carigali SDN BHD Malaysia * Companies approved for the third presalt round: Company Parent Co HQ BP Energy do Brasil Ltda United Kingdom CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda China ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil Ltda United States Petrogal Brasil SA Portugal Petróleo Brasileiro SA Brazil - QPI Brasil Petróleo Ltda Qatar Petronas Carigali SDN BHD Malaysia Repsol Exploración SA Spain Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda United Kingdom Statoil Brasil Óleo e Gás Ltda Norway Total E&P do Brasil Ltda France (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by W Simon)